Arsenal transfer news: Midfielder could be set for Serie A loan move with €15M buy option

Fiorentina are getting closer to striking a deal with Arsenal to sign midfielder Lucas Torreira on loan.

It was Torreira’s good performances at Sampdoria which earned him a move to the Emirates in the summer of 2018.

Despite a bright start, the Uruguayan never fully adapted to life in the Premier League and fast fell out of favour.

A loan move to Atletico Madrid last summer was intended to provide him with an opportunity to revive his career, but once more, Torreira fell short of the expectations.

With Atletico not having bought Torreira outright he remains on Arsenal’s books. He does not appear to have any prospect of forcing his way into Mikel Arteta’s side.

As a result, an exit beckons, with Serie A outfit Fiorentina thought to be interested in taking him on loan. Sky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio suggests the deal is all but done.

Torreira’s best football has been played in Serie A, so he’ll be hoping that he’ll be able to get back to his best, should the proposed move to Florence materialise.

From Arsenal’s perspective, an initial €1.5M plus a €15M buy option would be a welcomed cash influx, were he to prove his worth and move permanently.

It doesn’t quite come close to covering the €30M (£26M) they paid for him back in 2017, as per the BBC, but all things considered, it wouldn’t be bad business…