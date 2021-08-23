Tottenham are reportedly considering a £40million transfer bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo seems keen to raid his old club Wolves, with Traore now being strongly linked with a possible £40m move to north London in a report from the Telegraph.

Their report states that Tottenham are considering making a £40m offer for Traore, who has not made much progress over a new contract with Wolves.

The Spain international shone under Nuno during his time at Molineux, so it could make sense for the pair to be reunited at Spurs this summer if a deal can end up being agreed.

Tottenham would undoubtedly benefit from a bit more investment in their first-team after a difficult couple of seasons, with Traore likely to be an upgrade on someone like Steven Bergwijn in attack.

A strong and pacey wide-man, Traore has shown what he can do at Premier League level and seems like the kind of natural winger who could really shine alongside a centre-forward like Harry Kane at Tottenham.

Still, as noted by the Telegraph, Spurs also continue to face interest in Kane from Manchester City, so it might also be that Traore is needed to help replace the England international in the Spurs front line.

The Daily Star recently claimed that Traore could also be a target for Liverpool, and he’d undoubtedly be a fine fit at Anfield as well after the dip in form from Sadio Mane last season.

Liverpool might also be a more tempting destination than Spurs for a player like Traore, who might not be in a hurry to leave Wolves unless it’s to a Champions League club.