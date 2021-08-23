It appears as though Barcelona centre-back, Samuel Umtiti, may finally be coming around to accepting the idea that he has no future at the La Liga giants.

The Frenchman hasn’t been a regular for the Catalans for some while now, after deciding to go down a more holistic route to heal a knee injury, against the wishes of the club, only to see it blow up in his face.

A monster of a defender beforehand, he’s never been the same player since, and it’s no wonder that Ronald Koeman doesn’t count on him.

With Joan Laporta still keen to ship out as many players as practicable, thereby bringing down Barca’s costly wage bill in the process, Umtiti is likely to be first out of the door – even if the club have to cancel his contract.

?¿CREE UMTITI que tiene ESPACIO en el BARÇA?

????”Tengo espacio en mi coche” ?¡Ojo a la respuesta del jugador francés a @mariagarridos en #ChiringuitoBarcelona! pic.twitter.com/fGwakaklEC — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 22, 2021

When pounced upon by reporters recently, he was asked about his ‘space’ in the first-team, according to Sport.

His response that there was ‘space in his car’ was a little terse but understandable in the circumstances.