Loads of Manchester United fans are urging the club to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after yesterday’s disappointing draw against Southampton.

The Red Devils lacked quality and creativity in midfield at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday, with Mason Greenwood’s equaliser in the second half preventing what could have been a bad defeat.

Man Utd fans now seem to agree that Neves is the signing the club needs next, with the Wolves star long looking like one of the Premier League’s finest creative ball players in that area of the pitch.

The Portugal international would surely be an upgrade on someone like Fred in a deep-lying midfield role, and give attacking players like Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba a bit more to work with.

So far this summer, United have shown ambition with moves for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but they could still do with one more addition in the middle of the park.

Donny van de Beek might be an option, but remains out of favour, and it seems these fans just want the club to look to the transfer market again, with Neves their preferred target…

Watching MOTD solidifies my approval of how much I would love United to sign Ruben Neves… he would slot perfectly in the deep lying roll we crave. United get the cheque book out for one more please?? #United #MOTD — Ryan Nolan LUHG (@Nolaaan__) August 22, 2021

Sign Neves — Ashwat (@utdashwat) August 23, 2021

@ManUtd sign Neves !

We desperately need a top shelf CDM in this team — Stev0_Mufc (@85Stev0) August 22, 2021

It’s worth noting that Neves’ future has been in some doubt this summer, with United linked with him in the past by talkSPORT in the tweet below…

BREAKING: Man Utd move ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Ruben Neves. Wolves are willing to sell the Portugal international for a fee of £35m. – talkSPORT understands. ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/LdkaxYKGgh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 21, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the club keep an eye on the mood of their fans on Twitter, because if so they may well feel it’s the right move to now step up their interest in Neves again.

The 24-year-old could surely be playing at a higher level and United could tempt him with Champions League football and the prospect of winning major trophies, even if the club has struggled to be the major force they were in the past.