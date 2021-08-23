Manchester United star’s agent presented with bumper new contract offer

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been presented with a big new contract offer from the club.

The France international has never exactly been the most consistent and reliable performer for Man Utd since joining the club from Juventus back in 2016, with many fans likely to feel they’re still waiting to see him show his best form.

Still, there’s also no doubt that Pogba is an important player for the Red Devils on his day, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely rather keep him than lose him on a free in a year’s time.

According to Todo Fichajes, United have given Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola a huge new contract offer to mull over, and it’s suggested that Pogba could well be tempted to commit his future to the Premier League giants.

United would surely do well to tie Pogba down to a new deal, with the 28-year-old having plenty to offer in this team, especially as Solskjaer has recently strengthened in other areas that could give the midfielder a stronger platform to work on.

Todo Fichajes suggest that Pogba’s new contract would make him one of the highest paid footballers in the world, and some fans may well question if he’s really worth that kind of pay packet, even if they would ideally like him to stay.

This won’t be an easy decision for MUFC, but this report certainly suggests things might be moving towards Pogba staying at Old Trafford.