If having an ex-porn star on the board of directors and a co-chairman who made his millions from porn wasn’t bad enough, West Ham have gone one better.

According to the Daily Star, an Italian Playboy model that was once photographed by the side of the London Stadium pitch, was actually there with the club’s blessing.

Laura Bragato, known as ‘lucky bum,’ was invited by David Sullivan and his family, and it doesn’t really show the club in a great light.

For all the wink, wink, nudge, nudge humour one might expect, West Ham are supposed to be presenting themselves as a professional outfit.

MORE: Liverpool tipped for the title

This revelation just makes them a laughing stock once more, and only deepens the disconnect between the current board and the fans.

It’s little wonder that takeover talk is currying favour with the east London faithful, who need owners that will take the club to the next level.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal ace to make transfer decision today after club make improved offer Liverpool star pictured arriving in major European city to complete transfer away Ex-Arsenal legend implores club to ‘just give me the job and I’ll help them out’

Not drag them down into the gutter.