Arsenal attacker subject to ‘official bid’ and ‘wants to leave’ before the end of the transfer window

Corinthians have made an offer to Arsenal winger Willian, who is thought to be keen on leaving the club.

Willian signed for Arsenal on a free transfer last summer after his exit from Chelsea. His debut campaign could hardly have gone worse, for all parties.

The Gunners tied Willian down to a lucrative three-year contract, one which is now looking like one of their worst bits of business in recent memory.

It’d be no surprise if Arsenal looked to get rid before the end of the transfer window, and it appears as though Willian is open to the idea of departing, too…

Corinthians have made an official bid to Willian, confirmed. He wants to leave Arsenal since May and he’s now considering Corinthians proposal. ?? #AFC #Corinthians Willian has never been in talks with Al Ahli – priority still to European clubs, but Corinthians are now pushing. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

Willian’s legacy in the Premier League is untainted by his forgettable stint with Arsenal. It’s not his fault they made an investment in a player clearly past his best.

The superb career he enjoyed as a Chelsea player will forever remain, and he deserves an opportunity to spend his latter years in his home country of Brazil – on the beach, if he so wishes.