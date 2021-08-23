Arsenal star risks wrath of Gunners fans by liking Chelsea celebration post on Instagram

Arsenal winger Willian liked an Instagram post from his former club Chelsea after they beat his current club in Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil international did not play against his old club this weekend, but seemed happy enough to see them come away with the three points after Romelu Lukaku and Reece James scored the goals to give Thomas Tuchel’s side the victory.

Willian joined Arsenal from Chelsea just last summer after a long career at Stamford Bridge, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he still has feelings for the west London giants.

Still, Gooners probably won’t see it that way and will surely be thoroughly unimpressed with this…

See the screen grab above as Willian liked this celebratory Instagram post by Chelsea as they enjoyed their London derby win.

Given the rivalry between these two clubs, it’s certainly a risky move by Willian to like this post, especially as he’s not really performed well since his move to north London.

