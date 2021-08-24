Wolves winger Adama Traore has reportedly agreed personal terms over a potential transfer to Tottenham.

The Spain international is claimed to have said yes to a move to Spurs, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a price to let him go.

The had been talk of a loan move for Traore before the deal becomes permanent next summer, but it seems that little progress has been made on that front.

Traore has shone in his time with Wolves, showing himself to be a pacey and strong attacking player, with plenty of big clubs linked with him in recent times.

Tottenham could do with bringing in more attacking players, especially amid doubts over the future of star centre-forward Harry Kane.

Many Spurs fans would surely welcome a signing like Traore, who has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, and who could surely make the step up to a top 6 aside fairly easily.