Argentina announces call-ups for World Cup Qualifiers

Manager Lionel Scaloni provided the list of the Argentine National Team call-ups for the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup triple qualifying date heading to Qatar 2022.

These three fixtures will see the reigning Copa America champions travel to Venezuela, continuing with a re-match against Brazil and culminating with a home match versus Bolivia at the Monumental Stadium.

The notable names is Juventus FC forward Paulo Dybala, who returns to the national team after not being part of the Copa America squad. Cristian Romero received a called up despite not having played with Tottenham Hotspur due to discomfort in his knee.

Gerónimo Rulli replaces Agustín Marchesín who underwent surgery on his right knee. In addition, regarding the last Copa América , Juan Foyth and Emiliano Buendía appear.

Argentina finds itself in second place on the qualifying table with 12 points, six behind Brazil. However, these three fixtures will be crucial as they hope to pad their lead as they’re four points away from being in fifth place and dropping out of the automatic qualifying spots.