Arsenal provide updates on ELEVEN players currently out with injury or Covid-19

Arsenal have provided an update on the status of an entire ELEVEN players who are currently out of action.

The Gunners have endured a nightmare start to the season, but when you see the players they’re missing, it seems a little easier to understand.

There are some positive updates via Arsenal’s official website, with the club releasing this statement below on their absent stars:

Hector Bellerin

Right thigh. Hector was unavailable for Sunday’s match with a tight thigh. Hector is back in training and being assessed ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Alex Lacazette

Alex is now back in full training after testing positive for Covid-19 and has returned to full training ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Gabriel Magalhaes

Right knee. Gabriel sustained an injury to his right knee with the Brazilian Olympic Squad. Gabriel is progressing well and is now back in training with the squad.

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel has returned to full training after suffering from lower leg cramps on Sunday.

Eddie Nketiah

Right ankle. Eddie sustained bruising to his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on 1 August. Eddie is working hard with the medical team and is aiming to be back in training in early September.

Martin Odegaard

Martin has now received full clearance to play and is available for selection.

Thomas Partey

Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on 1 August. Thomas is working hard with the medical team and is aiming to be back in training by the end of August.

Alex Runarsson

Alex is now back in full training following testing positive for Covid-19.

Kieran Tierney

Kieran has returned to full training after suffering from cramps in his thigh on Sunday.

Ben White

Ben tested positive for Covid-19 last week ahead of the Chelsea match and will not be available for Wednesday’s match. Ben’s health and fitness will be continually monitored ahead of the weekend.

Willian

Willian tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Brentford match. Willian’s health and fitness will be continually monitored ahead of Wednesday’s match.