The rebuild at Crystal Palace continues apace, and it appears that Patrick Vieira is preparing to raid his old club in a bid to strengthen his squad.

The south Londoners face a tough test in their next fixture against table-topping London rivals, West Ham United, and the Frenchman will surely be keen for his side to put some more points on the board ahead of the first international break of the season.

With Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah in situ, they may be able to do just that, although the two clubs are pole’s apart in their valuation.

The Athletic say that Palace will pay £10m for the youngster, whilst the Gunners want £20m.

Given that Nketiah only has a year left on his current deal and is, to this point, refusing to sign a new one, it leaves Mikel Arteta with very little room for manoeuvre.

The likelihood is that a deal will be struck, but at a price point that both clubs will be happy with.