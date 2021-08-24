An exit from Arsenal seems to literally be on the horizon for Lucas Torreira as the midfielder has shared that he’s travelling to Italy on his Instagram story.

Torreira took to the social media platform to share a story update that shows him looking out the window of a plane, complemented by the plane, Italian flag and football emojis – that last one seems to suggest that he isn’t merely returning to the place that’s essentially his second homeland after Uruguay.

Gianluca Di Marzio report that Fiorentina have reached an agreement to sign Torreira from Arsenal, in an initial loan at a cost of €1.5m as part of a deal that includes a €15m permanent transfer option.

Di Marzio actually added in this afternoon’s piece that medical examinations would take place ‘in the next few hours’, before Torreira signs the deal.

Torreira established himself in Italy as a youngster with Pescara and Sampdoria, so it seems like the perfect place for the now 25-year-old to get his career back on track.

Torreira looked encouraging in his debut season following his £26m move to north London after the 2018 World Cup, per BBC Sport, but things have been difficult for the ace over the last two seasons.

The combative midfielder started 23 of his 39 appearances for the Gunners in the 19/20 campaign, Torreira’s drop in the pecking order led to him being loaned out to Atletico Madrid last term.

With the heartbreaking passing of his mother this year leaving the ace to question his future, hopefully the familiar surroundings of Italy allow Torreira the opportunity to get back to his best.

If the temporary move to Fiorentina becomes permanent for €15m, Arsenal will have made a considerable loss on Torreira, which is a shame considering the glimpses of star quality he showed.