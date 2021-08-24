Perspective? An entire XI of Arsenal players currently out injured or ill

Arsenal have endured a nightmare start to the season, with results and performances far from what they should be so far.

This has seen the Gunners make their worst ever start to a league campaign, with two defeats and no goals scored after their first two matches against Brentford and Chelsea.

Still, Mikel Arteta can’t be entirely to blame for all this, with so many players currently out of action that you could make a pretty decent XI out of them.

See below for our effort, which shows that Arsenal are basically playing without their first choice back four at the moment…

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping for most of these names to be back soon, with some players still recovering after testing positive for Covid-19.

This has also delayed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s start to the season, though he was able to make an appearance off the bench in the defeat to Chelsea.

Can Arsenal turn things around once they get most of their squad back?