Chelsea have been linked with a late move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Niguez.

A report emerged this morning from the Telegraph claiming Chelsea are plotting a late loan bid for Saúl, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League all summer.

The report claims Saúl will be targeted before the end of the window, which closes in seven days’ time, but Chelsea will only be able to pull off a move if they can offload some of their fringe midfielders.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside understands talks are indeed ongoing.

But why would Atletico Madrid sanction a loan move?

Saúl has made it clear to Atleti that he wants to leave the club this summer having found himself down the pecking order in midfield.

The Spain international has started the last two games at full-back, but long-term, he won’t be a starter in that position, nor does he want to play there.

Saúl’s representatives have tried to attract offers from the Premier League for Saúl, but in a post-pandemic market, interest has been scarce given the midfielder will cost €40million or more.

And given he is on a bumper wage, still under contract for another five years, Atletico Madrid would prefer to loan Saúl out in the hope his value maintains or increases ahead of next year when more clubs are likely to be in a position to spend money.

MORE: Man Utd ahead of Chelsea in Saúl transfer battle

The requirement will be that any interested club pays a large part of Saúl’s wages, and that might just be something Chelsea can do.

Though, they could face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool, especially if those clubs learn a loan move is on the cards.