Bid made: Real Madrid offer Paris Saint-Germain €160m for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have now made their move for long-term target Kylian Mbappe as various media are reporting that Los Blancos have offered Paris Saint-Germain €160m for the 22-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano and Julien Maynard both report that Madrid have made an offer of €160m.

The Parisians shelled out €180m to sign Mbappe permanently in the summer of 2018 after a year-long loan spell from Monaco, per BBC Sport.

Mbappe has not penned a contract extension since he moved to the Ligue 1 powerhouses, so his deal is up next summer, leaving PSG at risk of losing one of the world’s biggest athletes on a free transfer.

The lightning-fast Frenchman has started the new season well with two assists and a goal from three Ligue 1 outings so far.

Maynard reports that PSG, who are in the midst of the best summer transfer window ever after landing Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers, alongside the addition of Achraf Hakimi, have rejected the bid from Madrid.

Mbappe has a remarkable level of experience and amount of achievements for his age, the ace has scored 160 club goals and provided 79 assists in just 234 appearances for PSG and Monaco.

The forward is also a key player for the French national team, winning 48 caps to date and playing a pivotal role when they won the World Cup in the summer of 2018.

It’s slightly surprising to see Madrid offer such a massive amount for Mbappe, as he’s in the final year of his contract and thus able to pre-negotiate a free transfer from January.