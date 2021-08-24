After a reasonable enough start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be relatively happy with his Manchester United squad.

Two games unbeaten means that they head into the next fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers full of confidence.

There’s still a niggling feeling, however, that the Red Devils could perhaps do with one or two more new faces before the end of the summer transfer window in a week’s time.

One player that remains on their radar is Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga.

The youngster, who is often likened to a young Paul Pogba, is out of contract next summer and is yet to sign a new deal with the French club.

ESPN note that the Old Trafford outfit still retain an interest in the player, who could be available for a bargain fee, given that he only has 12 months left on his current deal.

Much will depend on whether Paul Pogba decides to leave United or not of course.

Privately United don’t believe a deal will happen and that Camavinga prefers a move to either Real Madrid or PSG.