Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has questioned the unanimous decision by the Premier League and its member clubs on the September international break.

The English top-flight announced earlier today that players who would need to travel to countries on the red-list of the UK government would not be released for international duty.

Uruguay icon Cavani has expressed his confusion and discontent at the decision by sharing a screenshot of the statement to his Instagram story, followed by three bold question marks.

All of mainland South America (13 countries) is currently on the red list so nations with Premier League players will be massively hurt ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil are the only CONMEBOL side that are sitting comfortably in the qualifying table with their 18 points giving them a six-point lead at the top, everything else is still up for grabs.

The top four sides (Uruguay currently sit fourth, level on points with Colombia) go straight through to the World Cup and nation in fifth head into the inter-continental play-offs.

Cavani will now be unavailable for La Celeste for their three World Cup qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

The 34-year-old will not be able to add to his remarkable amount of 123 caps or 53 goals for the national team, which is a real shame as Cavani has previously admitted that he’d like to retire after the 2022 World Cup.

Premier League clubs are simply unwilling to risk their players travelling to areas of concern and notably territories that will require them to quarantine on their return for 10 days – leaving them unavailable for two top-flight fixtures, a round of European football and the third stage of the League Cup.