Chelsea could reportedly be ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, as he looks increasingly likely to leave Rennes before the end of the summer transfer window.

The France international is one of Europe’s most highly rated young players, and it’s little surprise to see so much transfer gossip about him at the moment as he heads into the final year of his contract with current club Rennes.

According to 90min, Chelsea are one of the teams monitoring Camavinga’s situation, following ESPN also linking him with Manchester United as we head towards the end of the transfer window.

MORE: Real Madrid worried about transfer intent from Man Utd

This also follows Fabrizio Romano’s claim that Rennes could be ready to cash in on Camavinga to avoid losing him on a free, so Chelsea and Man Utd could be in a good position to snap up the 18-year-old for around £30million…

There are chances for Eduardo Camavinga to leave Rennes in the final 8 days of the transfers market. He’ll not sign a new long-term deal with Rennes, so they’re open to sell Camavinga for €35m fee. ??? #transfers It depends on the offers in the next few days. Open race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

Chelsea don’t look in urgent need of a new midfielder, but the Telegraph have noted that they’re looking to sell three players in that position in the form of Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

That could leave room for a special talent like Camavinga if he becomes available, though United may arguably need him more after some unconvincing performances from Fred and Nemanja Matic in a disappointing draw with Southampton at the weekend.