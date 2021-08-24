Chelsea ready to launch late move to sign world class Liverpool transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly ready to launch a late move to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder and Liverpool transfer target Saul Niguez.

The Blues would most likely take Saul on loan, according to the Telegraph, and as also reported here on CaughtOffside a few days ago.

The Spain international has fallen out of favour at Atletico despite being a world class performer for Diego Simeone’s side for many years, and his situation has had Liverpool on alert for much of this summer.

It now seems, however, that Chelsea have moved ahead in the running to sign Saul, with the player’s agents thought to be keen on getting him a move to the Premier League.

Saul could be a fine option for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel expected to sell three midfield players in the form of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley.

That should mean there’s room for one more top class addition to play alongside N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Liverpool could perhaps also have done with signing Saul after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, but seem content to stick with their current options after bringing in Thiago Alcantara last year.