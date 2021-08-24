Chelsea looks set to allow another talented youngster leave on a permanent basis

Nobody likes to see a talented youngster leave the club for good, but in so many situations it’s the best thing for the player.

Sure, you can loan them out for four or five seasons and eventually make a few million from them, but it can stunt their development and they won’t have had a chance to actually establish themselves in a team over a few years.

Chelsea have allowed some of their brightest young talents to leave this summer, and it now looks like Tino Anjorin could be next as a transfer to Lokomotiv Moscow gets closer.

Initially, it looked like it might just be a loan move, but the latest suggestion from Nizaar Kinsella is that this would be a permanent exit:

Perm at the moment. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 24, 2021

Of course, Chelsea will protect their interests with a big sell-on clause and maybe even an option to bring him back just incase he does turn into a star, but it’s a big risk for him to move to Russia so hopefully it pays off and he gets to play regularly if it goes through.