Chelsea looking to offload three midfielders before transfer deadline

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offload three midfielders before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues are putting together their transfer plans in that area of the pitch and have identified Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko as a trio of stars who can leave Stamford Bridge, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will find buyers for these players after their total lack of impact in west London, though Barkley did have a decent loan spell at Aston Villa last season.

Drinkwater and Bakayoko, however, have been among the club’s biggest transfer flops of recent times, and it might not be easy getting them off their books.

The Telegraph’s report adds that Chelsea are yet to decide on Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu, both of whom are back at the club after loan spells last season.

Thomas Tuchel has done fine work with CFC since taking over from Frank Lampard back in January, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on this season with a squad more in his own image.