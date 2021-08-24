Corinthians could afford to sign Arsenal outcast

Corinthians fans have one more reason to dream about Willian’s return to Estádio Alfredo Schürig.

In a live interview on the Brazilian program Arena SBT (via UOL Esporte), Severino Vieira, father of the Arsenal player, says that Corinthians can pay the midfielder’s salary.

The Arsenal forward has stated in the past his affection for the club. It’s a feeling that his father would reiterate during the discussion on whether or not Willian would consider returning to Brazil and playing for Corinthians.

“There are things that money doesn’t pay. Playing for Corinthians is priceless. Today, they could pay (Willian’s salary). Corinthians is cleaning up the squad, and two, three players who leave have already paid, even because William would come from grace,” Vieira said.

Severino also confirmed speculations that Willian was dissatisfied with the situation at Arsenal. Passed over by coach Mikel Arteta, the Brazilian is not in the Gunners’ plans for the 2021-22 season.

“He’s really not happy; otherwise, he wouldn’t want to leave. He has proposals from Europe, but it’s no secret that we want him to end his career at Corinthians. Today, everything depends on Corinthians making the proposal and Arsenal releasing him,” Vieira said.

There are only a few days left until the summer transfer window closes, and Arsenal wants to offload Willian. However, it will be interesting to see whether the two parties involved can work out a deal to see the forward return to Brazil.