The backlash against Everton’s appointment of former Liverpool manager, Rafa Benitez, seems to have subsided, at least for the moment.

Much of that is surely to do with how well the Toffees have played in their opening two matches, a comprehensive win over Southampton followed by a battling draw against a buoyant Leeds United playing their first English top-flight game at Elland Road in 17 years.

The Spaniard has, quite clearly, stamped his authority at Goodison Park already, and now the shipping out of fringe players can continue whilst the window is still open.

To that end, Joao Virginia is expected to complete a loan move to Sporting according to the Liverpool ECHO.

The season-long deal includes an option for a permanent transfer, so one can assume that the custodian is no longer in Benitez’s thoughts.

With Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic to call upon in that area in any event, Everton are well covered.