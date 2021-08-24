The recent diagnosis of dementia that was given to former Manchester United legend, Denis Law, has brought the issue back into the public consciousness once more.

Not long after Law opened up on his struggles, ex-Liverpool star, Terry McDermott, also revealed to the Mirror that he too was suffering from the debilitating and progressive disease.

Unfortunately, their tales are just two of many that are coming to light now, decades after the footballers have finished playing.

Whatever the why’s and wherefores of how they contracted dementia – some suggest that constant heading of heavy balls could be to blame – a group of 60 ex-professionals have now set up a charity to help combat the issue.

Led by BBC Sport anchor, Gary Lineker, the Mirror report that Head for Change will also be patronised by the likes of Paul Merson, Ray Parlour and Martin Keown.

With so many ex-players becoming impacted by the disease, the charity, launched on Tuesday, will hope to secure enough funding to be able to ensure that they remain part of the solution in future.