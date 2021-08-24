Gary Neville has suggested Manchester City can get away with not signing Harry Kane this summer.

City have been linked with a deal for Kane throughout the pre-season with Pep Guardiola keen to replace talisman Sergio Aguero, who left after 10 years following last season.

Kane has emerged as the main target, but with Tottenham holding out for a fee somewhere around £150million, City look unlikely to get the deal done, especially after spending £100million on Jack Grealish.

Still, the saga is set to continue right up to the transfer deadline, which is in just seven days’ time.

But according to Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend Neville, City can get away with not signing Kane thanks to a player already within the squad.

“I thought he (Kane) has been outstanding in the past few months,” Neville admitted, speaking to Sky Sports. “He’s a different player, obviously through the Euros, he’s someone that I think will be made into the centre-forward for City, he is already, but I think he can do really well.

“He’s a completely different physical specimen to what he was last season, he looked like he couldn’t run at full power or at full speed.

“It takes a bit of time sometimes to pick up Pep Guardiola’s system and way of players.

“If they don’t get Harry Kane this week and we’re talking about City not having a centre-forward, Ferran Torres looks like a real player.”

Torres often operated in a false nine role for City last season and with much success.

The Spain international scored 13 times across all competitions last season, and City do, of course, also have Gabriel Jesus, who will help fill the goals void in the coming season.