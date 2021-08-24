Manchester United legend Gary Neville has called out the club for not going after Harry Kane during this transfer window.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City during this window, but amid Tottenham’s hefty £150million valuation of their star striker, he remains in north London.

Whether that changes between now and the transfer deadline in just a week’s time remains to be seen, and it will largely depend on whether City are able to stump up such a large amount of cash having already spent £100million on Jack Grealish this summer.

Though, as far as Neville is concerned, the questions should be over why Manchester United are not pursuing a deal for Kane, given their need for a striker in the coming years given Edinson Cavani is likely to depart next summer.

“I am struggling to understand why Manchester United are not going that extra step in this transfer window,’ Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“With regards to Manchester United, they have always gone after the best player in the Premier League, the best English or British player in the Premier League, historically.

“Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, you are talking about potentially offloading a lot of wages there, potentially getting some transfer fees in.

“Why are they not going for Harry Kane this week? Because I believe that if Harry Kane entered Manchester United you could get up to 90 to 95 points.”

Manchester United have invested heavily already this summer, spending £73million on Jadon Sancho and more than £40million on Raphael Varane.

As far as Kane is concerned, the large transfer fee it would take to get him out of Manchester City will likely prove to be too much, at least without any very significant departures from Old trafford.