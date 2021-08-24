Liverpool could change transfer plans for ONE world class player

Liverpool could reportedly change their transfer plans if they sense a deal could be done for Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

Despite losing Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, the Reds are not currently expecting to do much business in the next few days as we edge closer to the transfer deadline.

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, however, Gravenberch is a player on Liverpool’s radar who could prove an exception.

The Dutch wonderkid looks like one of the finest young talents in Europe at the moment and could be an absolutely ideal long-term replacement for Wijnaldum in the middle of the park.

Gravenberch probably won’t be cheap, however, and his immense potential has also attracted admiring glances from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United in recent times.

LFC fans will no doubt keep a close eye on this, but it may be more likely that they’ll have to wait until a future transfer window to snap up this hugely promising 19-year-old.