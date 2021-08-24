The Harry Kane soap opera continues, and with a week left of the transfer window it shows no sign of letting up.

However, it’s been revealed just how far apart Manchester City and Tottenham are in terms of the England striker’s valuation, and that difference is almost certainly what’s behind the belief that any deal is now almost ‘impossible’ to get over the line in this window.

According to the Daily Mail, City’s opening gambit was to offer the north Londoners £75m up front and another £25m in add-ons.

Whilst that would still equal the British transfer record, it’s nowhere close to enough for Daniel Levy to consider coming to the negotiating table.

In fact, Levy reportedly remains adamant that his striker isn’t for sale, though City will be expected to make at least one more bid before the window closes.

If they’re still unsuccessful, it leaves Pep Guardiola in a quandary.

Does he still look to replace Sergio Aguero with another striker, or stick with his current players and try again for Kane in the next window or two?

Decisions, decisions…