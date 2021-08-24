The Harry Kane transfer saga rumbles on, with the Tottenham striker strongly linked with a host of big clubs this summer.

Manchester City have long looked the favourites to get a deal done for Kane, but there’s not been much progress in recent times, and Spurs remain adamant that they won’t be selling him.

There’s not long left now in this transfer window, but bookies are still providing Kane transfer odds, with some interesting results from Betfair.

Kane is now odds-on to remain with Tottenham, though City are evens to be his next club.

Manchester United are now outsiders for the England international, with odds of 33/1, which some might feel is kind of tempting.

If Kane doesn’t remain in the Premier League, it seems Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be his most likely destination, with the Ligue 1 giants rated 25/1 to snap him up.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all 40/1, Barcelona and Juventus 50/1, while a shock transfer across north London to Arsenal is priced at 250/1.

See below for the full odds from Betfair…

Harry Kane transfer odds

Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club: 4/7

Man City: Evens

PSG: 25/1

Man Utd: 33/1

Chelsea: 40/1

Real Madrid: 40/1

Liverpool: 40/1

Barcelona: 50/1

Juventus: 50/1

Arsenal: 250/1