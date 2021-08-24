“It was a very easy choice” – Andreas Pereira comments on decision to join Flamengo

Flamengo presented midfielder Andreas Pereira, who’s on loan from Manchester United. The player has already been registered and can make his debut against Grêmio in the Copa do Brasil.

During the presentation with the Brazilian media, where UOL Esporte relayed the player’s comments about choosing Flamengo and stated that even though there were proposals from European clubs, the decision was an easy one.

“It was a very important project. The biggest club in America is difficult for you to listen to even with the proposals from Europe, it was a very easy choice. My mind and my focus have always been on Flamengo,” Pereira said.

Pereira then discussed his plans to help Flamengo, who will look to win a third consecutive Brasileirão and win a second Copa Libertadores trophy in three years. The Manchester United midfielder will have to hit the ground running with no easing into the lineup.

“I’ll help Flamengo and Renato wherever possible. He knows my characteristics, but I’ll help, give my life, give my best,” Pereira said.

This summer, Flamengo has closed out an impressive transfer window, landing Pereira on loan from Manchester United and Kenedy from Chelsea FC.

Furthermore, the South American giant also wants to loan former Arsenal defender David Luiz, who’s currently a free agent after his contract with the Premier League side expired in June.