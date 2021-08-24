Just three weeks into the 2021/22 Premier League season, and already there’s a mouth-watering clash of the titans to look forward to.

When Chelsea head to Liverpool on Saturday, they’ll do so full of confidence, and with new signing, Romelu Lukaku, ready to add to his goals tally after scoring on his second debut at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

The Belgian is being marketed as the final piece in the Blues jigsaw, and if the way in which he terrorised the Gunners defence on Saturday is anything to go by, that description won’t be too far wrong.

MORE: Liverpool at war with Salah

However, he will be up against a player that former Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, believes will get the better of him on the day.

“Liverpool are not going to change for Chelsea,” he said on Sky’s Monday Night Football, cited by the Liverpool ECHO.

“Liverpool have got a defender who can cope with anybody one against one.

“He is the one player in the Premier League who will fancy his chances against Lukaku.”

It’s certainly a battle Royale that’s well worth keeping an eye on, and it’ll be one of the Dutchman’s toughest tests of the season coming so soon after he’s returned from a long-term injury.