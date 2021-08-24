Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly open to leaving the club before next week’s transfer deadline.

West Ham remain interested in signing Lingard after his successful loan spell with the Hammers last season, though they’re yet to meet the England international’s valuation, according to the Times.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils could lower their demands for Lingard, who seems unlikely to have much of a future at Old Trafford, especially after the big-name signing of Jadon Sancho in the attacking midfield department this summer.

Lingard looked hugely impressive in his time with West Ham in the second half of last season, but that doesn’t seem to have won him a place back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

It will be interesting to see if there are any developments on this in the next few days, but it surely makes sense for Lingard himself to seek a move away.

West Ham look like the right club for him as they can offer him playing time, whilst also looking very much like a side on the up after tremendous work done by David Moyes at the London Stadium.