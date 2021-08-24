Negotiations ongoing: Chelsea hopeful of clinching transfer in potential £90m package

Chelsea continue to negotiate a transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to latest reports.

The Blues are said to be hopeful of getting a deal done for Kounde, though it could mean paying up a structured package worth around £90million in total, according to 90min.

Kounde has impressed in his time in La Liga, looking like one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe and like a player who’d shine for almost any top club.

Chelsea have had a fine summer with their move for Romelu Lukaku, and adding a top defensive player would be another astute piece of business if possible.

MORE: FIVE to leave Chelsea in major clear-out

Thomas Tuchel led the west London giants to Champions League glory last season, but he’ll surely feel he still needs to strengthen this squad if they are to establish themselves as serious Premier League title contenders.

Kounde could be ideal, providing Chelsea with a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva, whilst likely being an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen in that area of the pitch.