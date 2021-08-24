Tuesday night provides Leeds United with some welcome respite from Premier League duties, as the Carabao Cup takes centre-stage this midweek.

The Yorkshiremen take on Crewe Alexandra at Elland Road, and it’s expected that Marcelo Bielsa will ring the changes for the cup tie.

That’s certainly the opinion of former Leeds striker, Noel Whelan, who was speaking to Football Insider.

“I think there will be plenty of changes tomorrow, I expect to see some of the 23s involved,” he said.

“Also the players who haven’t played 90 minutes in the Premier League yet.”

The Premier League outfit will surely fancy their chances of progressing, and they’ll be cheered on again by a packed house who are surely welcoming the fact that they’re able to be back inside Elland Road, cheering on their heroes.

One player that Whelan expects to see given a chance is 19-year-old star, Joe Gelhardt.

If he makes it onto the pitch, it will be a full senior debut for the youngster, and not before time given that he’s been outstanding for the U23 side.

“You would like to think tonight is finally it [Gelhardt’s debut]. The progression from the 23s to the first team into the cup competitions open the door to make changes,” Whelan added.

“It gives those young players and firing players who might not be fully fit the chance to get minutes under their belt.”