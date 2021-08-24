Leicester City midfielder Kamal Sowah is reportedly edging closer towards a transfer to Club Brugge.

Latest reports claim that both clubs have held talks over a potential deal worth around €8m, with the player increasingly expected to finalise a move to the Belgian giants before the end of the transfer window.

Sowah hasn’t managed to establish himself at Leicester, having spent a lot of time on loan at OH Leuven, making 61 appearances for the club and scoring 11 goals to catch the eye of Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old had some chances in Brendan Rodgers’ side in pre-season but it doesn’t look like he’s earned a place in the Northern Irishman’s first-team plans for the 2021/22 campaign.

Sowah joined the club from Ghanaian academy Right To Dream all the way back in 2018, and initially looked an exciting prospect.

Still, he had to be sent out on loan to OH Leuven to boost his chances of gaining a work permit, but it seems it’s just put him in the shop window ahead of a permanent departure in the next few days.