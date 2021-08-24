Arsenal may have the chance to land a quality player on a permanent transfer that they wouldn’t have to pay for until later as Get French Football News offer an update on the situation of Houssem Aouar.

Get French Football News report that with no interest in Aouar from ‘major European sides’ so far this summer, Lyon are now considering allowing the midfielder to leave in a loan deal with a buy obligation.

It’s claimed that the central midfielder rejected the opportunity to join Arsenal last summer and Aouar has been consistently linked with the Gunners for a couple of years now.

After the 3-0 defeat to Angers nine days ago, GFFN report that Aouar has actually been listed as one of the players that the club would like to sell due to their ‘poor attitude’.

Aouar has showcased his creativity since becoming a starter for Lyon in the 17/18 season, he’s contributed 32 goals and 32 assists 173 appearances for the club to date.

With a suggestion that Tottenham have opened talks with Lyon over Aouar, Arsenal may want to act quickly to avoid losing out on a long-term target to their north London rivals.

The Gunners are still lacking a spark in midfield and someone like Aouar could take some of the creative burden that players like Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe will be tasked with carrying this season.

Considering that Arsenal have spent over £120m on Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga and have nothing to show for it, an initial loan deal for Aouar could be ideal.

The Gunners would get a player of proven quality immediately, but wouldn’t have to shell out another considerable permanent transfer fee until next summer.