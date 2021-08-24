Manchester United supporters will be pleading with the club to act now that German newspaper Bild have reported that the Red Devils sit in pole position to sign Erling Haaland next summer.

In a piece asking ‘five uncomfortable questions’ about Borussia Dortmund, which has been translated by SportWitness, two were focused on Haaland.

The first delved into whether BVB are too ‘dependent’ on the 21-year-old, something that was answered with a resounding yes and glaring comparison of their points-per-game with and without Haaland.

That isn’t surprising at all, the 6ft4 menace has scored 62 times in just 63 games for Dortmund, also finding the time to chip in with 18 assists as well.

The second though, asked whether the German giants would be able to keep the prolific Norwegian if they were to win the Bundesliga title, something that was abruptly shut down by Bild.

It’s written that Haaland and Dortmund will ‘definitely part ways’ next summer as Mino Raiola will look to ‘pull the exit clause’ – in reference to the ace’s €75m release clause next summer, per the Athletic.

United would find themselves constantly linked with a player of Haaland’s status even if it wasn’t for the fact that the talent was handed his breakthrough at Molde by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Haaland has been absolutely unstoppable since he showed his promise with Red Bull Salzburg, the youngster has dominated the German Bundesliga since he moved to Dortmund and has also shown that he’s up to the task of the Champions League with 20 career goals in Europe’s elite competition to date.

Considering that domestic rivals of United, like Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid are all keen on Haaland, per 90min, having the apparent advantage in the race to sign the Norway international is massive for the Red Devils.

Given the fact that Edinson Cavani is approaching the end of his illustrious career and the inconsistency of Anthony Martial, recruiting a new centre-forward may end up being a priority for United next summer.