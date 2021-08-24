Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is still the subject of much speculation, and the truth is that no one knows if he’ll still be in north London by this time next week.

Man City are believed to be pushing hard to acquire his services, with the player himself also willing to move on to pastures new.

As of this moment, however, Kane remains a Spurs player, and will continue to be so until such time as Daniel Levy accepts a bid from City or any other interested parties.

Former Man United star, Gary Neville, believes his old club should be in the market for the England captain.

MORE: Liverpool at war with Salah

“Man Utd will lose Martial and Cavani in the next 12 months – they’ll only have Mason Greenwood as a centre forward. Rashford’s [on the] left,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, cited by the Mirror.

“So they do need a centre forward in the next 12 months. The guy is available now if you pay £150million – they’ve got Martial, [Daniel] James, [Juan] Mata, [Jesse] Lingard – we could do without them at the club I think.

“I personally think Kane coming in would be a differentiator.”

It’s a bold pitch from Neville, and had it come earlier in the window, there may have been some merit to it.

More Stories / Latest News PSG could allow Mbappe to leave for a Premier League club in this window as Liverpool links continue Manchester United remain frontrunners ahead of Arsenal in transfer battle for £51m-rated star Arsenal identify big-name Arteta replacement as Gunners boss given deadline to save his job

With only a week left of the transfer window, even if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were to agree with his former colleague, that isn’t enough time to get a deal over the line.