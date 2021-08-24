Manchester City may not get their hands on Harry Kane even if they agree to pay £150million.

City have been linked with a move for Kane throughout the summer, but there has been little progress in recent weeks.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has stood firm over Kane, demanding City pay what he is worth if they want to sign him this summer.

And with just seven days remaining in the transfer window, Kane remains a Tottenham player, featuring in the weekend’s win over Wolves.

Plenty of drama likely lays ahead as we get closer to the end of the transfer window.

But according to the Irish Independent, City might just struggle to sign Kane even if they put up the £150million fee that has been reported as Tottenham’s asking price.

The report claims City will make a third and final effort to sign Kane before the end of the transfer window, but it’s also reported that Levy could refuse an offer, even if it matches what he previously asked for.

That could be a crushing blow for City, and indeed Kane, who has admitted he wants to win team trophies.