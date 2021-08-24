Manchester United fans sent exciting update over ‘imminent’ Saúl Niguez transfer

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United might just be closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Niguez.

It emerged this morning via the Telegraph that Chelsea were considering making a loan offer for Saúl, who wants away from the Spanish capital ahead of the transfer deadline, which is in just seven days.

Though, the Blues are not able to make a move until they have cleared out some of the dead wood in their squad, particularly in the midfield position.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are pushing hard for a late deal, with Diario AS reporting they are ahead in the chase to land Saúl this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Rio Ferdinand slams Phil Jones over extended Manchester United stay
Man Utd likely to match any potential Arsenal bid for transfer of La Liga star, says journalist
Gary Neville details why Manchester City might not need £150m Harry Kane transfer

The report also claims that a Saúl transfer is now ‘imminent’, an update that will excite United fans.

Atletico’s preferred option was to sell the midfielder this summer, but amid a lack of offers, they are now understood to be open to a loan, as long as a club can cover his wages.

If there is more than one offer on the table, Saúl is likely to choose the club who can offer him the most game time.

More Stories Saul Niguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.