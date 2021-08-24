Manchester United might just be closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Niguez.

It emerged this morning via the Telegraph that Chelsea were considering making a loan offer for Saúl, who wants away from the Spanish capital ahead of the transfer deadline, which is in just seven days.

Though, the Blues are not able to make a move until they have cleared out some of the dead wood in their squad, particularly in the midfield position.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are pushing hard for a late deal, with Diario AS reporting they are ahead in the chase to land Saúl this summer.

The report also claims that a Saúl transfer is now ‘imminent’, an update that will excite United fans.

Atletico’s preferred option was to sell the midfielder this summer, but amid a lack of offers, they are now understood to be open to a loan, as long as a club can cover his wages.

If there is more than one offer on the table, Saúl is likely to choose the club who can offer him the most game time.