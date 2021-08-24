Mikel Arteta sack odds: Arsenal boss odds-on favourite to be next Premier League sacking

Mikel Arteta is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked after his disastrous start to the season with Arsenal.

Ladbrokes have Arteta as 8/11 to be the next current Premier League boss to leave his post, with rumours already circulating about the Gunners considering replacing him with Antonio Conte.

Arsenal fans will surely be losing patience with Arteta, even if the Spanish tactician was initially a popular appointment due to his connections with the club from his playing days.

Arteta impressed during his time on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, but the Arsenal job just looks too big for him at the moment.

Mikel Arteta has struggled at Arsenal

MORE: Arsenal ace branded an “embarrassment” for performance vs Chelsea

Arsenal will undoubtedly give him a bit more time, but it’s hard to see what’s going to change in the next few weeks to give Arteta enough of a boost in terms of his job safety.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like it’ll soon be curtains for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal after a disappointing start to the season. His Sack Race odds have taken a drastic cut in the space of a week, with reports continuing to link Antonio Conte with the Emirates gig.”

See below for the full list of managerial sacking odds…

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (Ladbrokes)
Mikel Arteta – 8/11
Xisco Munoz – 7/1
Patrick Vieira – 8/1
Ralph Hasenhuttl – 8/1 
Steve Bruce – 12/1
Bruno Lage – 16/1
Sean Dyche – 18/1
