Not to be confused with the fictional Santiago Munez from the Goal! series of films, Newcastle United are close to securing Santiago Munoz.

Munoz is a 19-year-old Mexican star and was due to play for a team representing the Mexican Liga MX against an MLS XI on Wednesday according to The Mag.

However, he has been left out of the game because of an imminent move to an unnamed English Premier League club.

TUDN Mex cited by The Mag have reported that, in a case of life almost imitating art, it is the Magpies that wish to acquire his services.

It’s believed that if negotiations come to a successful conclusion, Munoz will join up with the club’s U23 squad in the first instance.

Steve Bruce will perhaps be hoping that it won’t be too long before he can call upon the youngster for his first-team squad.

Three goals in 11 league starts for Santos Laguna last season isn’t too shabby a record, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue that form at Newcastle.