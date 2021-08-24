Having so many big names and big egos playing for one team was always going to bring its own set of problems.

With Kylian Mbappe still determined to leave Paris Saint-Germain, and Don Balon detailing his most recent contract refusal, thoughts are already turning to who should replace the French World Cup winner.

That’s put Neymar at odds with his paymasters as both have very different ideas as to who should come into the front line alongside the Brazilian and new star signing, Lionel Messi.

Don Balon note that Neymar, perhaps unsurprisingly, wants one of his national team colleagues in situ.

The outlet suggest that Everton’s Richarlison is his preferred option, and whilst the Toffees striker isn’t necessarily the biggest name, his work ethic and eye for goal mark him out as a solid candidate.

Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, however, wants to send PSG into orbit with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

It’s a mouth-watering prospect, and if anyone can pull off such a coup it is the Parisiens.