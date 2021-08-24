Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes his former club can reach a new level thanks to a recent signing.

The Blues are off to a flying start in the Premier League, winning both of their opening games, and in the second of those outings, new £97.5million signing Romelu Lukaku played a pivotal role.

Lukaku scored the opener and played a part in the second as Chelsea saw off Arsenal away from home.

And that’s the sort of impact Thomas Tuchel dreamt of when he and director Marina Granovskaia set their eyes on bringing the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge.

But just how much of a difference can Lukaku make for Chelsea?

Former winger Nevin believes Lukaku could make the difference in the Blues’ bid to win the Premier League title this season.

Speaking about Tuchel, Chelsea and Lukaku to British Gambler, Nevin said: “Tuchel was adapting the system in pre-season in an unusual way, you can see he wants to switch between that front three and having two strikers on the pitch.

“It’s a big difference in system and he can adapt personnel throughout the season, there’s been times where one of the centre backs steps into midfield.

“If he had a full pre-season with the whole squad, he could get some amazing ideas across which look really complex.

“Tuchel likes to take certain players as a project, and he looks to improve them as individuals.

“He has to find out about the whole squad, and he will start to take certain players as a project and look to make them better.

MORE: Atletico Madrid now see Saúl loan as best option

“Kante, Pulisic and Havertz are just a few examples of players that Tuchel has improved already.

“It’s a squad stacked with talent and although Chelsea might not have been the favourites at the start of the season, signing Lukaku could well have changed that with the impact he’ll have.

“It will be an exciting season for Chelsea, and I believe the players absolutely love working for him and will all improve significantly.”