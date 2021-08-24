The ghost of Lionel Messi is still haunting Barcelona, and arguably will do until the Catalans consistently dispatch their opponents by scoring goals galore.

A post-Messi Barca is going to look markedly different, but whether it’s a better or worse immediate future for the club and squad will only be seen over the coming months.

In the meantime, they should be celebrating the little wins, one of which is seeing the sight of Ansu Fati back on the training pitch.

Barca’s great hope should be back playing if all goes well just after the international break.