Premier League clubs ‘unanimously’ decide to block players from international duty in red list countries

The Premier League have this evening announced that international players due to play in red-list countries will not be released from their clubs in the upcoming break.

The top-flight write that the decision follows FIFA’s reluctance to extend its ‘temporary release exception for players required to quarantine’ upon their return from international duty.

There are currently 60 countries and territories on the red list, with the Premier League noting that almost 60 of its players were due to travel to 26 of these during the international break.

Uruguay and Egypt are amongst the countries on the red list right now, so the likes of Mohamed Salah and Edinson Cavani will not be released by Liverpool and Man United respectively.

Brazil are also on the red list and their national team will be hit extremely hard as Sky Sports note that Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool were called up, as well as Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, Manchester United midfielder Fred, Man City duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Everton forward Richarlison and Leeds attacker Raphinha.

Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month Full statement: https://t.co/JBl6FuzUNC pic.twitter.com/EJiZaODub1 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2021

Brazil are facing off against Argentina in the September break – who will miss Emiliano Martinez now, and will have to do without eight Premier League as they look to bounce back from their Copa America final defeat to La Albiceleste.

The Premier League add that if players were released to these areas deemed concerning in regards to Covid-19 by the UK government, the 10 days of quarantine would leave them unable to play and prepare for two top-flight matchdays, a European round and the third stage of the League Cup.

The Premier League and its member clubs are clearly unwilling to risk the release of their players to areas of concern, which would leave them without some of their biggest stars for a couple of fixtures.