With a week left of the current summer transfer window, there’s more than enough time to push through a deal or two should clubs so desire.

Though Liverpool haven’t been active in the market to date, they have long held an interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, and news that the French giants may be willing to sell the World Cup winner in this window to a Premier League club will have the Reds sitting up and taking notice.

According to RMC Sport, cited by the Liverpool ECHO, PSG, whilst clearly not wanting to lose the player, clearly don’t want him to leave for free in a year.

He’ll be able to sign a pre-contract with any club next January, so if PSG want to get a decent fee for him, they’ve a week to do so.

Links with Liverpool continue to surface, and Jurgen Klopp would surely love to have a player such as Mbappe in the Reds front line.

Quite what that will mean for any one of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is anyone’s guess.