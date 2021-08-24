Report claims Cristiano Ronaldo is telling Juventus teammates that he wants Man City transfer

The careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been closely linked for years, so in a way it perfectly sums up modern football if they face off one final time for Man City and PSG as they try to win the Champions League.

Both teams make a mockery of the supposed financial fair play rules and are backed by large amounts of money from very questionable regimes, so it would be fitting that it would come down to trying to make history for these clubs and possibly provide some legitimacy too.

It’s starting to look like Ronaldo’s time at Juventus has run its course but very few teams can afford to take him on, yes City would be one of those teams.

Obviously his history with Man United has to be taken into account here and he’ll ruin his favourable status at Old Trafford, but it appears that he wants to make this move to City happen:

Cristiano Ronaldo has told certain Juventus players that he wants to move to Manchester City, according to ex-Téléfoot mercato man @SimoneRovera. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 24, 2021

The finances and general commercial issues in a transfer like this take time so it can’t happen overnight, but it would be fascinating to see if he could be a useful fit for Pep Guardiola’s side at this stage, or if accommodating him could upset the balance of the side.