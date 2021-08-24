West Ham star Declan Rice is reportedly ready to turn down offers of a new contract from the club amid frustration over his transfer situation.

The England international has become a hugely important player for club and country, establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and one of the top young players in Europe in his position.

It’s unsurprising to see Rice attracting interest, with the Times reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea are among the top teams eyeing up the £100million-rated 22-year-old.

Rice could undoubtedly be a top signing for those sides, with United surely in need of an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, while Chelsea might also be thinking about a long-term replacement for players like N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are not getting any younger.

MORE: Chelsea ready to launch surprise loan bid

Rice now seems to be taking steps to force a move, with the Times stating that he’s frustrated with West Ham’s refusal to budge from their £100m asking price.

It perhaps seems unlikely that clubs will pay quite that much for Rice, despite his immense talent, so it will be interesting to see if the Hammers end up lowering their demands rather than forcing an unsettled player to stay.